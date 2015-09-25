European shares rise but still face weekly loss

LONDON, Sept 25 European shares rose on Friday
although they still faced running up a loss for the week
following blows dealt to the market by an emissions test debacle
at Volkswagen and new signs of a slowdown in China.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 2.1 percent on Thursday, climbed back up 2.2 percent in
early trading, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index also advanced 2 percent.
Nevertheless, the FTSEurofirst was still down 2.3 percent
from the end of last week.
Volkswagen rose 3.6 percent as traders said signs that the
company would name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche
sports car brand, as its chief executive showed VW's
determination to tackle its emissions data problems.
Rival carmaker BMW also rose 4.5 percent after
German car magazine Auto Bild clarified an earlier report to say
it had no evidence of data manipulation at BMW.
France's benchmark CAC equity index also gained 1.8
percent after data showed that a French consumer confidence
index at its highest level since October 2007.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)