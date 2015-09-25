European shares rebound as concern over growth eases; Volkswagen falls

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 2.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 rup 3 pct
* Auto shares rise 2 pct at end of worst week in four years
* Volkswagen falls as much as 6.4 pct in rocky session
* Zodiac Aerospace slumps on possible contract loss
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON Sept 25 European shares were higher
on Friday, rebounding after testing 2015 lows in the previous
session, as concern over the global economy eased and a sell-off
of car stocks began to slow.
Yet Volkswagen, the carmaker at the centre of a
scandal that wiped out more than 30 billion euros of the
sector's market value, continued to suffer as details emerged
about how Europe's largest car company rigged emissions tests.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
ended down 2.1 percent on Thursday, was up 2.78 percent. The
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index climbed 3.07 percent.
The FTSEurofirst was still down more than 1 percent so far this
week.
European shares have been hit this week by concern over the
broader risks of the emissions rigging, but the mood turned
after Janet Yellen said overnight the Federal Reserve was on
track to lift rates this year.
Some investors said they were positive on the longer-term
outlook for European shares given signs of economic improvement
and stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.
"We are positioned for improvements in domestic consumption
in Europe, particularly in countries such as Spain and Italy,
which already show considerable signs of improvement, and also
in France where valuations are low and there are early signs of
a belated recognition of the need for reform," said Ali
Miremadi, fund manager at Taube Hodson Stonex Partners.
The auto sector rose 2.15 percent, but Volkswagen
fell as much as 6.37 percent. In spite of the rebound, the index
was set to close its worst week in four years.
Volkswagen shares rose in morning trade, amid signs
Volkswagen would name Matthias Mueller, head of its Porsche
sports car brand, as CEO. That was taken as evidence of its
determination to tackle the crisis.
Rival carmaker BMW rose 3.79 percent. The German
car magazine Auto Bild clarified an earlier report to say it had
no evidence the company manipulated. Daimler rose
3.09 percent after denying allegations by a lobby group it had
rigged emissions data for its vehicles.
Zodiac Aerospace slid 8.5. The French aerospace
supplier confirmed it faced court action and the possible loss
of some business from American Airlines over delays in
aircraft seat production.
Personal and household goods stocks were up 3.5
percent to be the top sectoral gainer on Friday. Adidas
was among the leaders after its U.S. rival Nike
reported results that were better than expected.
