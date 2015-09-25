European shares end higher as growth concerns ease; VW falls again

(Adds closing prices)
* Pan-European index rises 2.8 pct, Italy outperforms
* Auto shares rise 2.5 pct at end of worst week in four
years
* Volkswagen falls over 4 pct in rocky session
* Zodiac Aerospace slumps on possible contract loss
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN Sept 25 European shares ended higher on
Friday after testing 2015 lows in the previous session, as
concern over the global economy eased and a sell-off of car
stocks began to slow.
Yet Volkswagen, the carmaker at the centre of a
scandal that wiped out more than 30 billion euros of the
sector's market value, continued to suffer as details emerged
about how Europe's largest car company rigged emissions tests.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 2.78
percent at 1,374.5 points. The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
climbed 3.11 percent. The FTSEurofirst was still
down almost 1.7 percent this week.
European shares have been hit this week by concern over the
broader risks of the emissions rigging, but the mood turned
after Janet Yellen said overnight the Federal Reserve was on
track to lift rates this year and U.S. GDP growth was revised
upwards.
Some investors said they were positive on the longer-term
outlook for European shares given signs of economic improvement
and stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.
"We are positioned for improvements in domestic consumption
in Europe, particularly in countries such as Spain and Italy,
which already show considerable signs of improvement, and also
in France where valuations are low and there are early signs of
a belated recognition of the need for reform," said Ali
Miremadi, fund manager at Taube Hodson Stonex Partners.
Among European blue-chip indexes, Italy's FTSE MIB
outperformed with a 3.68 percent gain. Credit Suisse said in a
note the country remained its "key overweight" within Europe and
recovery was coming through.
The auto sector rose 2.49 percent, but still closed
its worst week in four years.
Volkswagen fell 4.32 percent after Germany's transport
minister said the company rigged emission tests on about 2.8
million diesel vehicles, pointing to cheating on a bigger scale
than previously thought.
The decline came before the appointment of Matthias Mueller,
head of Volkswagen's Porsche sports car brand, as CEO in a
effort to tackle a crisis that has already led Volkswagen to set
aside 6.5 billion euros.
Rival carmaker BMW rose 4.24 percent. The German
car magazine Auto Bild clarified an earlier report to say it had
no evidence the company manipulated emissions tests. Daimler
rose 3.53 percent after denying allegations by a
lobby group it had rigged emissions data for its vehicles.
Zodiac Aerospace slid 6.79 percent. The French
aerospace supplier confirmed it faced court action and the
possible loss of some business from American Airlines
over delays in aircraft seat production.
Personal and household goods stocks ended up 3.69
percent to be the top sectoral gainer on Friday. Adidas
was among the leaders after its U.S. rival Nike
reported results that were better than expected.
Banks, which some investors view as well positioned
to benefit from an economic recovery in Europe given their scope
to cut costs, were among the top gainer.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London)