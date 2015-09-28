European shares slip, Vodafone lags

LONDON, Sept 28 European shares slipped on
Monday, with Vodafone lagging after ending talks with
Liberty Global while Spanish shares tracked other
markets after separatists won a majority of seats in an election
in Catalonia.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index dipped 0.1
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.3 percent.
Spain's benchmark IBEX index fell 0.1 percent.
Sunday's election victory by Catalan separatists set the
region on a collision course with Spain's central government
over independence.
Vodafone fell 2.9 percent after the British mobile operator
said it had ended talks with Liberty Global about an
exchange of assets.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)