European stock market sell-off gathers pace, Glencore halts slide

* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 down around 1 pct
* VW shares down, Hungary plant caught in emissions debacle
* European biotech stocks hit by drop in U.S. counterparts
* Glencore claws back some ground from Monday's sell-off
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 29 European shares fell for the
second day in a row on Tuesday, with health stocks hit by a drop
in their U.S. counterparts, although battered miner Glencore
halted a slide in its share price.
German carmaker Volkswagen, which has been hit
by an emissions data scandal, also remained under pressure with
its shares falling by nearly 2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both fell
by around 1 percent, following on from losses of more than 2
percent on both indexes on Monday.
The STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index was among the
worst-performing equity sectors, weakening by 2.1 percent after
U.S. pharmaceutical and biotech stocks fell overnight.
The U.S. biotech sector was hit after U.S. Democratic
lawmakers on Monday attacked "massive" price increases of two
heart drugs from Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
In Europe, British healthcare group Shire was down
by 3.6 percent while Switzerland's BB Biotech retreated
2.8 percent.
"The momentum is to the downside for those biotech stocks,"
said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren
Securities. "These are still very nervous markets, and I think
that any rebound should be sold into."
BROKERS TALK UP GLENCORE
Shares in Volkswagen also fell, with Hungary's
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga saying on Tuesday that about 2
million of the 11 million diesel engines involved in the
Volkswagen emissions scandal were manufactured at an Audi
plant in western Hungary.
The plight of Volkswagen partly led brokerage Kepler
Cheuvreux to cut its rating on the German stock market to
"underweight" from "neutral".
Germany's DAX hit a record high of 12,390.75 points
in April but has since lost ground and is now some 24 percent
below those levels.
The DAX and other world stock markets have lost ground in
the last few months partly due to signs of a slowdown in China,
which has also hit the commodity sector since China is a major
consumer of metals and oil.
The prolonged fall in metals prices has been one of the
reasons behind Glencore's stock market slump. It fell nearly 30
percent on Monday but recovered slightly to rise by 7 percent on
Tuesday.
Analysts at U.S. bank Citigroup said Glencore should even
consider going private via a management buyout if the market
rout continued, and Citi kept a "buy" rating on Glencore shares.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)