European stocks languish near year's low; Glencore halts slide

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 percent, off lows
* Glencore claws back some ground from Monday's sell-off
* European biotech stocks hit by drop in U.S. counterparts
* Wolseley slumps after cutting outlook
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 29 European shares partially
recovered from an early drop on Tuesday, supported after
battered miner Glencore halted a slide in its share
price, although top indexes lingered near their lows for 2015.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had dropped
0.3 percent by 1420 GMT on Tuesday, having been down as much as
1.7 percent in early deals.
The index fell more than 2 percent on Monday, and Tuesday
morning's early retreat took it just 0.8 percent away from its
low for 2015, set in August.
Glencore surged 17.5 percent, having dropped 30
percent in the previous session to an all-time low, extending
earlier gains after the mining and trading company declared its
business remained "operationally and financially robust".
Several brokers said worries over the commodities and mining
company's debt pile were overdone.
"Momentum is against Glencore, but fundamentally the stock
is very cheap, and we don't think that is justified," said Ankit
Gheedia, equity and derivatives strategist at BNP Paribas.
He said the drop in the broader market in recent weeks had
also been exaggerated. "Fundamentally the falls have gone too
far, but the momentum tends to persist for a bit longer, even
while the fundamentals are fine."
The FTSEurofirst 300 is down around 20 percent since April,
when it touched its highest level since 2000. Germany's DAX
hit a record high of 12,390.75 points in April but is
now some 24 percent below those levels.
Stock markets have lost ground in the past few months partly
due to signs of a slowdown in China, which has also hit the
commodity sector as China is a major consumer of metals and oil.
The prolonged plunge in metals prices has been one of the
reasons behind Glencore's stock market slump.
U.S. bank Citigroup said Glencore should even consider going
private via a management buyout if the market turmoil continued,
and kept a "buy" rating on Glencore shares.
The STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index was the
biggest sectoral laggard, dropping 2 percent after U.S.
pharmaceutical and biotech stocks fell overnight.
The U.S. biotech sector was hit after U.S. Democratic
lawmakers on Monday denounced "massive" price increases for two
heart drugs from Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
In Europe, British healthcare group Shire was down
by 2.5 percent while Switzerland's BB Biotech retreated
4.2 percent.
Building supplier Wolseley fell 13 percent after
lowering its second half revenue growth forecast, saying it
expected markets in North America and Britain to remain
challenging.
"The... drop is probably an over-reaction. The trouble is
that volatility breeds volatility," Jasper Lawler, market
analyst at CMC Markets, said in a note, citing the wild swings
in previous sessions in Glencore.
"When Glencore stock plunges 27 percent, it creates an
expectation that there could be a double digit drop on any
company news."
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)