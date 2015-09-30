Europe stocks rebound at end of bruising quarter

LONDON, Sept 30 European shares rose on
Wednesday after a two-day losing streak, with automakers boosted
by a Chinese tax cut on small cars while miner Glencore
rallied after saying it had no solvency issues.
However, European equities were still on track for their
worst quarterly performance since the worst of the euro-zone
crisis in 2011.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3 was up 1.6
percent at 0720 GMT while euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index advanced 1.9 percent.
Mining and trading giant Glencore, whose shares have slumped
on the back of sliding commodity prices, rose 9.5 percent after
it sought to reassure investors over its debt situation.
European car stocks such as Peugeot and Volkswagen
also climbed higher after China halved sales tax on
small cars to revive growth in the world's biggest automobile
market, a move likely to provide a limited boost to carmakers
including Volkswagen AG, which has been embroiled in a global
diesel emissions scandal.
British supermarket group Sainsbury also surged 12
percent after the company said it was on course to beat annual
profit forecasts.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)