European shares extend gains after U.S. data

LONDON, Sept 18 European shares hit session highs on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.9 percent at 1,396.91 points by 1245 GMT after rising as much as 1,397.76 points reached shortly after the data was released. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)
