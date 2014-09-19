Spain leads European share rally after Scots say no to independence

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, hits best level since 2008
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 19 European equities surged on
Friday, with a key index hitting a 6-1/2-year high after
Scotland's decision to vote against independence buoyed equity
markets and eased concerns about similar separatist movements in
Spain.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8
percent at 1,408.54 points by 1025 GMT after rising up to
1,410.93, its highest since 2008. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
rose 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.7
percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent.
The markets witnessed a relief rally after Scotland spurned
independence in a historic referendum that threatened to rip the
United Kingdom apart, sow financial turmoil and diminish
Britain's remaining global clout.
Spain's IBEX outperformed with a 1.3 percent rise,
helped by a fall in Spanish 10-year government bond yields as
markets viewed Scotland's "No" vote as having reduced prospects
of a stronger push for a breakaway in Catalonia.
"The result is also a tonic to financial markets in Europe -
where politicians in Spain in particular will be relieved that
Catalonian secessionist fires have not been further stoked," Guy
Ellison, head of equities at Investec Wealth & Investment, said.
The northern Spanish region of Catalonia, accounting for a
fifth of Spanish economic output, is a wealthy region with its
own language and culture. Its long-standing independence
movement has grown over the last decade, fuelled by the economic
crisis and a refusal by Madrid to meet regional demands.
Despite the outcome in Scotland that was widely seen as a
setback for the cause of Catalan independence, the region's
separatist-led government was expected to announce plans later
on Friday for a non-binding referendum, in defiance of Madrid.
Some fund managers remained cautious.
"There will be a continued pressure from Catalonia to take
control away from Madrid and this will build over the medium
term, possibly to its own referendum if the Spanish Government
allows one," Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth
Management, said.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1.2 percent,
helped by gains in UK lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds - which owns Bank of Scotland - on relief
following the Scottish vote.
RBS and Lloyds, up 3 percent and 1 percent respectively, had
fallen in the build-up to the Scottish vote, due to concerns
that any decision in favour of independence could make investors
uncertain about the future regulatory framework for such banks.
The Scottish "Yes" campaign backing independence, had gained
ground over the last weeks but had been continuously hindered by
concerns over what currency an independent Scotland would use.
"For the markets in general, the Scottish result is probably
the best outcome because the 'Yes' vote winning was really not
priced in and that could have caused chaos, with contagion to
Europe," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
Germany's SAP fell 3.2 percent, the top loser in
the FTSEurofirst 300 index, on concerns over a price tag of $7.3
billion in cash it would pay to buy U.S. expenses software maker
Concur.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)