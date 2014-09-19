European shares end off highs after relief rally on Scotland's vote

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.3 pct, off intra-day high
* Hits 6-1/2-year high after Scottish referendum result
* SAP falls on worries about price for planned acquisition
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 19 The FTSEurofirst 300 index
touched its highest level in more than six years on
Friday after Scotland voted against independence, but trimmed
gains in late trading on profit taking and on speculation about
a downgrade of France.
The CAC 40 fell 0.1 percent, with traders citing
speculation that a major credit rating agency was going to cut
France's rating.
The French share index underperformed the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300, which ended 0.3 percent higher at 1,401.53
points after hitting a 6-1/2-year peak.
Britain's FTSE 100 index also closed up 0.3
percent, although off its intra-day highs.
Broadly, the market got support after Scotland spurned
independence in a referendum that would have split the United
Kingdom, potentially triggering financial turmoil. Scottish
referendum results:
here
"It's a relief rally as the market was viewing the
referendum as a bump in the road. Now it is done and dusted and
we turn our attention to fundamentals," Commerzbank equity
strategist, Peter Dixon, said.
Spain's IBEX rose more than 1 percent in early
trading as markets viewed Scotland's "No" vote as having reduced
prospects of a stronger push for Catalonia breaking away. But
the index ended the day just 0.1 percent higher, as the broader
market trimmed gains.
The northern Spanish region of Catalonia, accounting for a
fifth of Spanish economic output, is a wealthy region with its
own language and culture. Its long-standing independence
movement has grown over the last decade, fuelled by the economic
crisis and a refusal by Madrid to meet regional demands.
"There will be a continued pressure from Catalonia to take
control away from Madrid and this will build over the medium
term, possibly to its own referendum if the Spanish government
allows one," B Capital Wealth Management managing director,
Lorne Baring, said.
Among standout gainers, British lender Royal Bank of
Scotland rose 2.5 percent on relief following the
Scottish vote.
"For the markets in general, the Scottish result is probably
the best outcome because the 'Yes' vote winning was really not
priced in and that could have caused chaos, with contagion to
Europe," Clairinvest fund manager, Ion-Marc Valahu, said.
On the downside, Germany's SAP fell 3.8 percent,
making it among the top losers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index, on
concerns over a price tag of $7.3 billion in cash it would pay
to buy U.S. company Concur.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Louise
Ireland and Susan Fenton)