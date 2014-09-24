Weak economic data and corporate results peg back European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, DAX edges lower
* German business sentiment drops for fifth straight month
* TNT slumps about 10 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 24 Weak German economic data and
tepid corporate results from Dutch group TNT weighed
on European shares on Wednesday, although supportive comments
from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi limited losses.
German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month
in September to its lowest level since April 2013, suggesting
that expectations for a strong third-quarter rebound in Europe's
largest economy may need to be revisited.
The Ifo data added to a recent series of worse-than-expected
economic indicators from euro zone countries, including France,
which has put pressure on the ECB to launch new measures to buoy
the bloc.
The Bank of Spain also said on Wednesday that Spanish
private consumption growth and new job creation, fundamental
aspects of the turnaround in the country's crisis-torn economy,
were likely to slow in the third quarter.
Speaking in a French radio interview, Draghi said the ECB
would keep monetary policy loose for as long as it took to push
up inflation in the bloc from near zero towards the level of
just under 2 percent targeted by the bank.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at
1,375.43 points, while Germany's DAX also slipped by
0.1 percent to 9,588.92 points. Spain's IBEX fell 0.6
percent.
"The whole bigger picture is that Europe is not looking that
good," Central Markets Investment Management head of trading,
Darren Courtney-Cook, said. The DAX could fall to 9,000 points
within the next few sessions, he said.
"I'm strongly bearish coming into Q3. We've had a big push
up, but people are now taking some chips off the table."
TNT SLUMPS
Weak corporate updates also highlighted Europe's economic
woes.
Dutch logistics company TNT Express tumbled
roughly 10 percent after warning that low growth in Europe would
hit margins in the third quarter. It also announced it was
setting aside 50 million euros to settle an anti-competitiveness
investigation by French authorities.
Shares in Adecco fell 3 percent after the world's
largest temporary staffing company by sales, seen as a barometer
of economic health, said sales in September were weaker than
usual.
Traders said that air strikes by the United States and its
Arab allies against militant groups in Syria were giving
investors a further reason to trim equity positions and cash in.
The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a peak of 1,410.93 points this
month - its highest since early 2008 - and the index remains up
by about 4 percent since the start of 2014.
Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni expected investors to continue
to consolidate those gains in the near term, while there were
still signs of lukewarm economic data from Europe and China.
"Following the string of sluggish macro data from Europe and
China that we had this week, the stock market consolidation is
probably not over yet," he said.
