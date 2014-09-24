Milan outperforms sluggish European equity markets

* FTSE MIB outperforms after Italy consumer confidence rises
* German business sentiment drops for fifth straight month
* TNT slumps about 10 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 24 The Milan stock exchange rose to
outperform sluggish European equity markets on Wednesday after
data showed that Italian consumer confidence had risen for the
first time in four months.
Weak German economic data and tepid results from Dutch group
TNT weighed on other European equities, though
supportive comments from European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi gave some support.
Speaking in a French radio interview, Draghi said the ECB
would keep monetary policy loose for as long as it took to push
up inflation in the bloc from near zero towards the level of
just under 2 percent targeted by the bank.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by
0.2 percent at 1,377.12 points in late session trading.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has repeatedly vowed to
make economic reforms to revive his country's economy, and
Milan's FTSE MIB equity index lifted 0.6 percent after
Italian consumer confidence rose in September.
"The FTSE MIB could have a good performance towards the end
of this year if Renzi is able to keep together his team," said
Carlo Alberto de Casa, senior market analyst at ActivTrades.
Even though German business sentiment dropped for a fifth
straight month in September to its lowest level since April
2013, many traders said expectations of new stimulus measures
from the European Central Bank (ECB) were helping offset the
impact of such negative economic data.
Gary Paulin, co-founding partner of equity brokerage Aviate
Global, backed buying European banking shares to cash in on any
rally that could be driven by new ECB stimulus measures.
"We would be adding to Italian banks. In terms of lending
trends, Italy was the standout in the recent ECB lending survey
and most are seeing upgrades," said Paulin.
TNT SLUMPS
Nevertheless, some weak corporate updates highlighted
Europe's economic woes.
Dutch logistics company TNT Express tumbled
roughly 10 percent after warning that low growth in Europe would
hit margins in the third quarter. It also announced it was
setting aside 50 million euros to settle an anti-competitiveness
investigation by French authorities.
Traders said that air strikes by the United States and its
Arab allies against militant groups in Syria were giving
investors a further reason to trim equity positions and cash in.
The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a peak of 1,410.93 points this
month - its highest since early 2008 - and the index remains up
by about 4 percent since the start of 2014.
"I'm strongly bearish coming into Q3. We've had a big push
up, but people are now taking some chips off the table," said
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management.
