European stock markets rally, propelled by Milan's momentum

By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 24 The Milan stock exchange
outperformed a broad rally on European equity markets on
Wednesday after data showed that Italian consumer confidence had
risen for the first time in four months.
Encouraging comments by European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi also supported the markets, enabling them to overcome the
drag of weak German economic data and tepid results from Dutch
group TNT.
Speaking in a French radio interview, Draghi said the ECB
would keep monetary policy loose for as long as it took to push
up euro zone inflation from near zero towards the ECB target of
just under 2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
by 0.8 percent 1,385.77 points. Milan's FTSE MIB equity
index rose 1.7 percent after Italian consumer confidence rose in
September.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has repeatedly vowed to
make economic reforms to revive his country's economy, and "the
FTSE MIB could have a good performance towards the end of this
year if Renzi is able to keep together his team," said Carlo
Alberto de Casa, senior market analyst at ActivTrades.
Even though German business sentiment dropped for a fifth
straight month in September to its lowest since April 2013, many
traders said expectations of new stimulus measures from the ECB
were helping to offset the discouraging data.
Gary Paulin, co-founding partner of equity brokerage Aviate
Global, backed buying European banking shares to cash in on any
rally that could be driven by new ECB stimulus measures.
"We would be adding to Italian banks. In terms of lending
trends, Italy was the standout in the recent ECB lending survey
and most are seeing upgrades," said Paulin.
TNT SLUMPS
Europe's faltering economy was reflected by some weak
corporate updates. Dutch logistics company TNT Express
tumbled 9.6 percent after warning that low growth in Europe
would hit margins in the third quarter. It also announced it was
setting aside 50 million euros to settle an anti-competitiveness
investigation by French authorities.
Traders said that air strikes by the United States and its
Arab allies against militant groups in Syria were giving
investors a further reason to trim equity positions and cash in.
The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a peak of 1,410.93 points this
month - its highest since early 2008 - and the index remains up
by about 5 percent since the start of 2014.
"I'm strongly bearish coming into Q3. We've had a big push
up, but people are now taking some chips off the table," said
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson;
Editing by Andrew Heavens, Larry King)