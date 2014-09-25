European shares inch higher as euro falls further

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, extends Wednesday's rebound
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 25 European shares gained ground in
early trade on Thursday, extending the previous session's
rebound as a further drop in the euro fuelled expectations of a
boost to the region's corporate earnings.
The single currency sank to $1.2715 on Thursday
morning, its lowest level in nearly two years, reflecting a
widening divergence between the monetary policies outlooks of
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
After proving a major headwind for exporters in the first
part of the year, the sharp slide in the euro - down 9 percent
against the dollar since early May - is seen bringing
much-needed breathing space for European companies.
The drop should give a boost of 3 to 6 percent to corporate
earnings, according to analysts and fund managers, with in
particular industrial and pharmaceutical groups such as Siemens
and Sanofi, which derive the bulk of their
revenues from outside the euro zone, set to benefit.
"If the euro doesn't bounce back, this bodes really well for
European earnings in the coming quarters," Talence Gestion fund
manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said.
"And the positive impact goes beyond the mechanical effect
from the currency conversion of sales from abroad. The lower
euro should fuel inflation in the euro zone and lowers the risk
of deflation, which is really good news for the region."
At 0754 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,389.63 points, having
gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi renewed its pledge to keep monetary
policy loose for a long time.
In an interview published on Thursday in Lithuanian business
daily Verslo Zinios, Draghi repeated that the ECB stands ready
to do more to support the economic recovery should it become
necessary, sending the euro currency lower.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.2 percent.
Shares in Airbus rose 2 percent after the European
planemaker raised its 20-year forecast for jet demand. The
group, which cited growth in emerging markets, with China on the
brink of becoming the world's aviation powerhouse, said it saw
strong demand for wide-body long-distance jets as airport
constraints force airlines to upgrade from smaller planes on
some routes.
Shares in the world's second-biggest fashion retailer H&M
sank 4 percent after it reported in-line quarterly
profits but said sales had slowed in September.
Heavyweight miners resumed their pull-back, with Rio Tinto
down 1.1 percent and BHP Billiton down 1.7
percent. They fell along with China's rebar steel futures which
sagged to a record low on Thursday amid weak demand that an
industry official said was driven by a slowdown and
restructuring of the economy.
That added pressure on spot prices of steelmaking raw
material iron ore, which have lost around 40 percent this year,
falling below $80 a tonne this week to their lowest since 2009.
Spanish stocks slightly outperformed, with Madrid's IBEX
up 0.4 percent. A source told Reuters that China and
Spain were set to sign business deals worth about 3 billion
euros ($3.8 billion) in Beijing this week, as Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy visits to drum up support for his country's
economy.
