European shares turn negative, track weaker U.S. equities

LONDON, Sept 25 European equities fell late on
Thursday after U.S. shares opened lower following poor durable
goods data, with Britain's FTSE 100 underperforming as
the Bank of England said a rate hike was getting closer.
U.S. stock markets fell by 0.4 to 0.6
percent after data showed durable goods orders declined by 18.2
percent in August, the largest drop since the series started in
1992. Also, initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose
12,000 to 293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20, below the 300,000
forecast.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.2 percent at 1,383.14 points by 1344 GMT after rising
to a high of 1,391.80 earlier in the session.
The FTSE 100 was also down by 0.5 percent, impacted by
comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney who said the
central bank was getting nearer to raising interest rates, but
the exact date would depend on economic data.
