European shares mark time as Hong Kong unrest punctures bounce

LONDON, Sept 29 European shares opened flat on Monday as unrest in Hong Kong capped a tentative rebound from the previous week's losses and hit Asia-exposed shares such as miners, bank HSBC and luxury goods maker Richemont .

Miner Rio Tinto, emerging market-focussed lender HSBC and Richemont fell between 1 percent and 1.7 percent as riot police advanced on Hong Kong democracy protesters, in the worst unrest there since China took back control of the former British colony two decades ago.

At 0714 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,376.98 points, steadying after falling 1.7 percent in the previous week.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)
