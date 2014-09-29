European shares fall as Hong Kong unrest weighs

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct
* HSBC, Stan Chart hit by Hong Kong unrest
* Luxury sector under pressure, led by Richemont
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 29 European shares edged lower on
Monday as unrest in Hong Kong hit shares exposed to the
territory, such as banks HSBC and Standard Chartered
, and a rising dollar pummelled miners.
Shares in HSBC, which generates a large proportion of its
profit in Hong Kong, fell 1.5 percent as riot police advanced on
pro-democracy protesters in the worst unrest since China took
back control of the former British colony two decades ago.
HSBC's shares are still up nearly 10 percent since
mid-July.
Standard Chartered fell 1.7 percent after saying it had
suspended some of its Hong Kong banking operations, including
over-the-counter services and cheque deposits, until further
notice due to "situations in certain areas".
"I'd sell HSBC after its outperformance," Justin Haque, a
broker at Hobart Capital Markets said.
"This (Hong Kong) is another layer that adds to a gloomy
outlook for October," he added.
Luxury stocks also fell as worries about demand from Hong
Kong compounded negative news from jeweller Cartier, which said
it would reduce working hours for 230 employees at one of its
watchmaking factories in Switzerland in November due to slowing
demand.
Cartier's owner Richemont fell 2.5 percent.
At 0754 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.3 percent at 1,372.32 points, adding to a
1.7 percent drop in the previous week.
Investors have been speculating about an imminent tightening
in U.S. monetary policy at a time of still weak global growth,
sending the dollar to a four-year high against a basket of
currencies and selling down stocks.
Mining shares were once again on the back foot, with Rio
Tinto down 1.4 percent, as the rising dollar sent copper
prices close to a 3-month low.
