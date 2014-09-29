HSBC, other Hong Kong-exposed shares underperform as European equities fall

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 pct to 1,371.11 points
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 29 HSBC, LVMH
and other companies exposed to Hong Kong underperformed a
broader drop in European stock markets on Monday as civil unrest
in the Asian city continued.
Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas
and police baton charges to stand firm in the centre of the
global financial hub on Monday, in one of the biggest political
challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25
years ago.
Banks in Hong Kong, including HSBC, Citigroup, Bank of
China, Standard Chartered and DBS
, temporarily shut some branches and advised staff to
work from home or go to secondary branches.
HSBC fell 2.3 percent while Standard Chartered dropped 1.6
percent, making those two banks among the worst-performing
stocks on the broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, which ended down 0.4 percent at 1,371.11 points.
The luxury goods sector was also affected by the unrest in
Hong Kong, since many of the companies in the sector have
targeted a growing affluent Chinese clientele in recent years.
Swiss luxury goods group Richemont fell 1.7 percent
while French rival LVMH declined by 1.5 percent.
"The Hong Kong situation, combined with the fact that the
month of October is traditionally a weak period for stock
markets, is adding to an environment that is not supportive for
equities," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at
Swiss bank Reyl.
ECB TO CUSHION LOSSES
Athens' benchmark equity index also fell, by 3.1
percent, as Attica Bank slumped 10.7 percent to trade
near record lows, a day before the company seeks shareholder
approval for a plan to issue new shares and raise up to 434
million euros ($550.1 million) to plug a capital shortfall.
Savary added, however, that he felt that any market pullback
caused by the Hong Kong situation would be cushioned by
expectations of new economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank (ECB).
"I think that the general environment is tilting more
towards a consolidation, rather than a correction. The ECB will
continue to inject liquidity into the system," said Savary.
Morgan Stanley's European equity strategists also thought
the ECB would help support the region's stock markets, with the
ECB's expected new stimulus measures offering a contrast to the
U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which are moving
towards raising interest rates next year.
"We believe investors should be overweight European exposure
in their portfolio in anticipation of better macro newsflow and
a more aggressive ECB relative to the Fed and BoE," said Morgan
Stanley equity strategist Graham Secker.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains up by around 4 percent
since the start of 2014. The index hit a peak of 1,410.93 points
on Sept. 19, its highest level since early 2008, but has since
eased back from that rally.
