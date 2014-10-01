Europe shares dip after mixed manufacturing data

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* Nexans, Sainsbury drop after warning on sales outlook
* Spanish stocks outperform after strong manufacturing data
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 1 European shares dipped on Wednesday
following mixed manufacturing data and as sales warnings from J
Sainsbury and Nexans fuelled worries over the
outlook for European corporate results.
Data showed German manufacturing activity shrank for the
first time in 15 months in September as new orders dried up.
Overall, manufacturing growth in the euro zone slowed further in
September as new orders contracted for the first time in over a
year on dwindling demand at home and from abroad.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,377.44 points.
Spanish stocks outperformed, with Madrid's IBEX up
0.4 percent, after data showed the country's manufacturing
sector expanded for the 10th straight month in September amid an
economic recovery.
Greek banks featured among the top gainers in Europe, with
Alpha Bank up 4.6 percent and National Bank of Greece
up 4.3 percent, after sources said Greece has won an
important concession from the European Central Bank that could
help its top four lenders pass the asset quality review.
The weak data, coupled with Tuesday's figures showing a
slowdown in euro zone inflation, will add pressure on the
European Central Bank, said Barclays France director Franklin
Pichard.
"Once again, the central bank will have to convince
investors that it has the firepower to stave off deflation
risks. We'll wait for Thursday's ECB meeting before buying the
market," he said.
Shares in French cable maker Nexans tumbled 8.6 percent
after the firm said full-year revenue would be flat as sales
dropped by around 4 percent on an organic basis in the third
quarter.
Shares in British retailer J Sainsbury dropped 3.1 percent
and hit their lowest level since 2008 after the group cut its
full-year sales target and said its strategic review would
include future dividend policy.
On the upside, German sportswear maker Adidas
rose 3.9 percent after unveiling a plan to buy back up to 1.5
billion euros ($1.89 billion) in shares over the next three
years.
Shares in Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando
rose 12 percent in their debut on the Frankfurt
exchange on Wednesday.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX index flat, and France's CAC 40
down 0.2 percent. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index was down 0.1 percent.
Indices have been retreating over the past two weeks,
dragged by a flurry of sales and profit warnings from European
companies as well as by growing concerns over the timing of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike next year.
"Since the Fed meeting on Sept. 17, we've seen a 'risk-off'
trade, with the fixed income market playing its role of
'safe-haven' while equities and commodities have been slipping
in negative territory," said Gregory Raccah, head of
quantitative strategies at YCAP Asset Management, in Paris.
"We've seen a rise in volatility across the board, although
at this point there's no risk in the short term to see a big
rise in the re-correlation of assets."
