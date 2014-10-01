European shares end lower on poor data, Sainsbury slips

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.9 pct lower
* Sainsbury, Nexans drop after warning on sales outlook
* Greek banks among top gainers
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 1 European shares finished lower on
Wednesday weighed down by disappointing regional manufacturing
data and concerns about European earnings after retailer
Sainsbury and cable maker Nexans issued sales
warnings.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent
lower at 1,367.55 points after German data showed manufacturing
activity shrank for the first time in 15 months in September.
Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed further as new orders
contracted for the first time in a year.
"The prospect of a growth impulse in the euro zone is
getting more distant as the economic data for Germany point to
low to zero growth," Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC
Asset Management in Brussels, said.
Analysts said that subdued manufacturing activity from the
region, coupled with Tuesday's figures showing a slowdown in
euro zone inflation, will add pressure on the European Central
Bank, which meets on Thursday.
"Once again, the central bank will have to convince
investors that it has the firepower to stave off deflation
risks," Barclays France director Franklin Pichard said. "We'll
wait for Thursday's ECB meeting before buying the market."
The market also came under pressure following a sharp
decline in some individual shares.
French cable maker Nexans tumbled 8.9 percent after saying
full-year revenue would be flat, while British retailer J
Sainsbury dropped 7 percent after cutting its full-year sales
target and saying its strategic review would include future
dividend policy.
"Sainsbury's share price has worsened considerably of late
... as an ongoing result of the increasing competition from the
discounters. The market remains unconvinced on its prospects and
the consensus now comes in at a weak hold," said Richard Hunter,
head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
European share indexes have been falling over the past two
weeks, dragged down by a flurry of sales and profit warnings as
well as by growing concerns over the timing of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's expected interest rate hike next year.
"Since the Fed meeting on Sept. 17, we've seen a 'risk-off'
trade, with the fixed income market playing its role of
safe-haven while equities and commodities have been slipping in
negative territory," said Gregory Raccah, head of quantitative
strategies at YCAP Asset Management.
On the positive side, Greek banks featured among the top
gainers in Europe, with Piraeus rising 5.2 percent and
Alpha Bank up 3.4 percent. Sources said Greece had won
a concession from the European Central Bank that could help its
top four lenders pass the asset quality review.
Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando
began trading up 12 percent on its Frankfurt debut, but pared
gains to trade around the offer price.
Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, Zalando's
biggest shareholder with a post-IPO stake of about 32 percent,
fell 9.6 percent, with traders saying that investors switched to
owning Zalando stock directly rather than buying stocks in the
holding company.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in paris; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)