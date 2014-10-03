EasyJet leads European equity bounce after guidance hike

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit rises 31 pct
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
LONDON Oct 3 European equity indexes bounced from "oversold" territory on Friday after their steepest falls in several months, with British low-cost airline easyJet the biggest gainer after raising its profit forecast.
Shares in easyJet rose 4.2 percent to the top of the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.6 percent at 1,343.28 points at 0707 GMT.
Britain's FTSE was up 0.8 percent while France's CAC rose 0.7 percent. Both closed in "oversold" territory on Thursday based on their 7-day Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses.
Investors were set to look at U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, for indications about the strength of the world's largest economy and the likely path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock