European shares extend gains on U.S. economic outlook

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct, DAX catches up after holiday

* Nokia gains on hopes for the value of patents portfolio

* Recent drop in euro boosts shares in exporters

By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson

LONDON/PARIS, Oct 6 European shares extended gains on Monday, building on the previous session's sharp rebound after stronger than expected U.S. jobs figures boosted stock markets worldwide.

German equities outperformed, with the DAX index rising 1 percent as the Frankfurt bourse caught up with the wider market after being closed on Friday for a public holiday.

At 1113 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 1,353.20 points, having risen 0.9 percent on Friday's data showing that U.S. employers ramped up hiring in September and that the jobless rate fell to a six-year low. The jobs report is a significant gauge of the economy's health.

"The U.S. job numbers were reassuring. The way the market appears to be reacting to these numbers suggests that investors are more concerned about the growth outlook at this point in time than on possible interest rate hikes," HSBC equities strategist Robert Parkes said.

Among top gainers, Nokia rose 3.5 percent on hopes for the value of its patents portfolio after Microsoft announced on Saturday that Samsung Electronics paid it as much as $1 billion in smartphone patent royalties last year.

Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies said the amount was encouraging for Nokia, which still holds a large patent portfolio dating back to the time it was the world's top handset maker.

Shares in exporters such as Airbus and Daimler rose 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, given a lift from the euro's slide against the dollar.

For Airbus, one of Europe's most dollar-sensitive companies, a 10 cent move in the euro against the dollar translates into a 1 billion euro swing in profit at the operating level.

Analysts said that the recent fall in the euro against the greenback - down 11 percent since early May - had fueled hopes of a boost to the region's corporate earnings.

After a strong single currency gave exporters a big headache in the first part of the year, the recent slide should give a lift of 3-6 percent to corporate earnings, analysts and fund managers said.

"The steady drop in the euro is boosting sentiment among equity investors in Europe. It won't have an immediate impact on the next earnings season, but people are starting to price it in as a tailwind for the coming quarters," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.

"In the short term, however, the market remains driven by what the central banks say about their monetary policies, with a lot of question marks on the timing for the Fed's first rate hike and the prospect of a quantitative easing programme from the ECB. So we're expecting some turbulence on the market in the next little while."

In Europe, German data fueled expectations that the European Central Bank could launch a United States-style quantitative easing programme in the coming quarters to prop up the euro zone economy. Figures showed German industrial orders posted their biggest drop in August since 2009 because of the subdued euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises abroad.

Today's European research round-up (Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by David Goodman)