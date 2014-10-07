European shares stage broad selloff after weak German data

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.9 pct, reverses two-day rebound
LONDON, Oct 7 European shares staged a
broad-based selloff on Tuesday as weak German industrial output
data darkened the outlook for the region's largest economy.
All but one sectoral indexes in the pan-European STOXX
Europe 600 fell. The basic resources index was
the only exception, rising 1 percent as news of a rejected
merger approach by Glencore for larger rival Rio Tinto
rekindled speculation about consolidation in the mining
industry.
At 1032 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,338.17 points, giving
up most of a 1.1 percent rise over the previous two sessions.
Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.8 percent after data showed
the biggest drop in Germany's industrial production since the
financial crisis in early 2009.
The report, which came hard on the heels of disappointing
German industrial orders on Monday, raised question marks about
a country that investors expected to be Europe's growth engine,
and piled further pressure on the European Central Bank to do
more to stimulate the region's economy.
The ECB cut its interest rate to a record low and unveiled
plans to buy reparcelled debt and covered bonds last month.
"Considering the relative size of the industrial sector in
Germany, it increases the odds that Germany will either be
growing at zero or slightly negative in the fourth quarter,"
said Wouter Sturkenboom, investment strategist at Russell
Investments.
"At the moment we have maintained a small array of euro zone
equities and we are holding on to that. Unless things
deteriorate from here we would keep that because we think that
the stimulatory ECB policy is going to allow the euro zone to
maintain its trend growth."
Germany's DAX has been lagging all other major European
markets so far this year, down 4.4 percent. link.reuters.com/pap87v
Also weighing on the DAX was Deutsche Lufthansa
after German pilots union VC on Monday called a strike in a
dispute over retirement benefits. The airline's stock was down
3.4 percent at 1055 GMT.
MINERS
Bucking the market's declines, miner Rio Tinto
surged 4.7 percent after it said it had rejected a merger
approach from smaller rival Glencore that would create
a $160 billion mining and trading giant.
The news sparked hopes of consolidation in the basic
resources sector, recently hurt by a slump in metal prices
including iron ore, which has hit five-year lows.
The STOXX basic resources sector index has lost 12
percent since late July.
Shares in Anglo American added 2.2 percent while
Glencore fell 1.6 percent.
Shares in Cairn Energy, meanwhile, surged 8.1
percent after the oil explorer said it had discovered oil at a
well in a previously untapped area off the coast of Senegal.
