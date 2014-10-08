European shares fall to new 1-1/2 month lows as global economy darkens

EDINBURGH Oct 8 European stocks fell on
Wednesday, hitting fresh 1-1/2 month lows as investors ditched
shares globally in the face of a spate of discouraging
developments concerning the global economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of
blue-chip shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,321.28 by 0712 GMT,
marking its lowest level since mid-August.
Asian and U.S. shares fell overnight after the IMF cut
global growth forecasts and German industrial production missed
expectations.
"The IMF laid it on pretty thick yesterday... and topped it
off with the cherry that global growth may never reach its
pre-crisis levels ever again," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at
London Capital Group, said in a note.
"In the short term at least, it appears that traders have
also come to the same conclusion as there is no apparent let up
in the selling pressure this morning."
In the latest evidence of economic malaise, growth in
China's services sector weakened slightly in September as new
business cooled, a private survey showed on Wednesday,
reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy that could prompt more stimulus measures.
Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic optimism, bore the
brunt of the selling. The top sectoral faller was travel and
leisure, down 1.6 percent.
Airlines led the sector lower, having come under pressure
from the spread of the Ebola virus to Europe, with Air
France-KLM down 5.2 percent after it said a pilot
strike had wiped more than a fifth off its estimated full-year
core profit.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)