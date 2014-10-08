European shares fall to new 1-1/2 month lows as global economy darkens

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 percent
* China data adds to global growth fears
* Airlines hit by Ebola, Air France suffers after strike
* DAX close to falling below 9,000
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 8 European stocks fell on
Wednesday, hitting fresh 1 1/2-month lows as investors moved out
of shares around the world in the face of a spate of
discouraging signals about the global economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of
blue-chip shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,324.71 at 0811 GMT,
touching its lowest levels since mid-August.
Asian and U.S. shares fell overnight after the IMF cut
global growth forecasts and German industrial production missed
expectations.
In the latest evidence of economic malaise, growth in
China's services sector weakened slightly in September as new
business cooled, a private survey showed on Wednesday. This
reinforced signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy that could prompt more stimulus measures.
"It's concerns over global growth that are weighing on the
equity markets," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts, said.
"If you look at Europe, there's very weak macroeconomic
data, there's weak data coming out of China as well, so it does
suggest weaker growth, and markets are perhaps adjusting to
that.
Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic optimism, bore the
brunt of the selling. The top sectoral faller was travel and
leisure, down 1.7 percent.
Airlines led the sector lower, having come under pressure
from the spread of the Ebola virus to Europe, with Air
France-KLM down 4.7 percent after it said a pilot
strike had wiped more than a fifth off its estimated full-year
core profit.
Germany's DAX was down 0.6 percent, continuing its
underperformance from Tuesday after weak industrial data raised
fears over the health of the euro zone's biggest economy.
It fell 53.90 points to 9,032.31 points, close to the
psychologically and technically important 9,000 level, analysts
said.
The index has not closed below 9,000 this year, had has
bounced off its lows both times it has drifted below the level
in 2014.
"If the benchmark fell below this support, another negative
signal would be generated," Roger Peeters, head of research at
Close Brothers Seydler, said in a note.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Toby Chopra)