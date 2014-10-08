European shares hit two-month low on growth concerns, Ebola spread

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.8 percent
* Cyclical shares under pressure on growth concerns
* Ebola worries hurt travel and leisure stocks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 8 European equities fell on
Wednesday, with a benchmark index slipping to its lowest in
nearly two months, as investors moved out of shares around the
world in the face of discouraging signals about the global
economy.
Growing concern over the spread of Ebola outside Africa also
hurt sentiment. Travel and leisure companies suffered because
the expected slowdown in air travel and tourism.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of
blue-chip shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,319.39 points at 1040
GMT after falling as low as 1,317.74, the lowest since August.
The decline mirrored overnight losses in Asian and U.S. equities
after the IMF cut global growth forecasts.
In the latest evidence of economic malaise, China's services
sector growth weakened in September as new business cooled,
another sign of a slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy. The figures came a day after German industrial output
missed forecasts.
"It's concerns over global growth that are weighing on the
equity markets," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist
at Coutts. "If you look at Europe, there's very weak
macroeconomic data. There's weak data coming out of China as
well, so it does suggest weaker growth, and markets are perhaps
adjusting to that.
Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic conditions, bore the
brunt of the selling, with technology, construction
, travel and leisure and automobile
falling 1.3 to 2.4 percent.
Travel and leisure stocks also came under pressure from the
spread of the Ebola virus to Europe. Several people have been
quarantined in Spain after authorities confirmed that a Spanish
nurse had caught the disease in Madrid.
Airline stocks such as IAG, which owns British
Airways and Iberia, easyJet, Air France-KLM,
cruise operator Carnival, tour operator TUI
and Intercontinental Hotels Group, dropped 1.8 to 3.6
percent. French industrial group Bollore, which has a
significant exposure to Africa, fell 6.7 percent.
Air France-KLM was also down after saying a pilot strike had
wiped more than a fifth off its estimated full-year core profit.
Despite the sell-off in equities that started last week,
Allianz Global Investors' Joerg De Vries Hippen said he saw good
value in European stocks.
"European stocks are the cheapest you can find, and the only
investment where you can realistically expect returns of 5
percent per year given the good dividend yields," said De Vries
Hippen, co-chief investment officer of European equities at
Allianz GI, which manages 373 billion euros ($472 billion).
"Relative to bonds and other asset classes, equity is the
only place to be."
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Alistair
Smout in Edinbutgh; Editing by Larry King)