Europe shares hit two-month low on growth jitters

* FTSEurofirst 300 loses 0.8 pct in volatile session
* Index down 6.5 pct since mid-September
* Ebola fears hurt shares in airlines, travel groups
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 8 European stocks sank on Wednesday
in huge trading volumes, extending their week-long selloff and
with a benchmark index hitting its lowest level since mid-August
as concerns about global economic growth spooked investors.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.8 percent lower at 1,319.12 points. The benchmark has
lost 6.5 percent over the past three weeks.
Europe's renewed sell-off mirrored overnight losses in Asian
and U.S. equities after the International Monetary Fund cut
global growth forecasts.
In the latest evidence of economic malaise, China's services
sector growth weakened in September as new business cooled,
another sign the world's second-largest economy may be slowing.
The figures came a day after German industrial output fell much
further than forecast.
"Many U.S. funds are selling their European equity positions
and bringing back the money to the United States because of
fears over the European economy," a Paris-based trader said.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 0.2
percent while both Germany's DAX index and France's CAC
40 lost 1 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.9 percent to 3,053.31 points, with the index's technical
chart showing a bearish 'death cross' signal.
Shares in German business software maker SAP
featured among the top losers, down 3.9 percent. Traders cited
speculation about weak orders in the fourth quarter and an
internal memo in which the company's finance chief urged staff
to cuts costs.
Jitters over the spread of Ebola also hurt sentiment, with
shares in airlines and travel companies losing ground. TUI
lost 3.6 percent, Thomas Cook dropped 2.4
percent and IAG fell 0.7 percent.
Air France-KLM, which on Wednesday said the total
cost of last month's two-week-long strike by pilots was 500
million euros ($632 million), shed 2.5 percent.
Despite the sharp retreat, Joerg De Vries Hippen, co-chief
investment officer for European equities at Allianz Global
Investors, which manages 373 billion euros ($472 billion) of
assets, said he saw good value in European stocks.
"European stocks are the cheapest you can find, and the only
investment where you can realistically expect returns of 5
percent per year given the good dividend yields," he said.
"Relative to bonds and other asset classes, equity is the
only place to be."
