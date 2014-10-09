European shares rebound on dovish Fed minutes

Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
LONDON Oct 9 European shares bounced back from the previous session's two-month lows on Thursday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a longer period.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 1,332.10 points by 0705 GMT, after falling 0.8 percent in the previous session.
The market was rallying following the release late on Wednesday of the minutes of the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting.
The U.S. central bank expressed concern the rising dollar could slow a needed rebound in inflation and highlighted economic turmoil in Europe and Asia, another factor behind the Fed's stance towards keeping an accommodative policy for the near future.
European equities, however, remained vulnerable to further declines following Europe's poor economic outlook, traders said.
Figures showed on Thursday Germany exports slumped by 5.8 percent in August, their biggest fall since the height of the global financial crisis in January 2009, in yet another sign that Europe's largest economy was faltering. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Maya Gold & Silver presents its strategic development plan and reports new surface drilling campaign has commenced at Zgounder silver mine
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers