European shares slide as global economic outlook darkens

LONDON Oct 13 European shares skidded lower on Monday, extending last week's losing streak, as concerns about faltering global economic growth hit equity markets across the world.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had already fallen for the last four sessions, was down by 0.6 percent at 1,285.31 points by 0705 GMT, with Germany's DAX falling to a new one-year low.

European stock markets have been hit by a raft of weak economic data, and on Friday credit rating agency Standard & Poor's lowered its outlook on France to "negative" from "stable".

"We're still looking quite poorly, on the markets. The nervousness is still there. I don't think anyone will want to come running back into the market early doors," said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)