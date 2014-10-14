European shares resume slide, Iliad surges

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent, extends sell-off
* Luxury stocks drop on Burberry, Mulberry warnings
* French telecoms rally as Iliad drops T-Mobile bid
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 14 European stocks fell early on
Tuesday, losing ground for the seventh time in 10 sessions and
tracking steep losses on Wall Street as investors fret about the
strength of the global economy.
British luxury brand Burberry was among the top
losers in Europe, down 4.4 percent after warning that market
conditions were becoming more difficult, partly offsetting
reduced currency headwinds.
The warning hurt shares of other luxury goods makers, with
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH down 1.3 percent.
Smaller rival Mulberry tumbled 17 percent after
saying full-year pre-tax profit would be significantly below
expectations after a slump in first-half trading added to the
disruption of a product overhaul.
Bucking the trend, shares in Iliad surged 13
percent in brisk volumes after the French low-cost telecoms
operator dropped its bid to buy T-Mobile U.S. Inc.
Backed by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, Iliad had made an
initial bid worth $15 billion and then raised it further, but
was rebuffed by T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom
. Shares in the German telecom group were down 0.5
percent.
The news rekindled speculation about consolidation in the
French telecom sector, boosting shares of Bouygues and
Orange by 5.5 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
"It's lifting the whole sector in France, with fresh market
talk about the future of Bouygues," Barclays France director
Franklin Pichard said.
Daimler meanwhile leapt 3.3 percent, the biggest
gainer among European blue-chips, after the German car and truck
maker said it was reviewing its guidance for 2014 industrial
free cash flow, a major factor when it comes to funding dividend
payments, after the figure jumped in the third quarter.
At 0817 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,291.27 points.
The index has lost about 8 percent since mid-September,
mirroring a sharp pull-back in equity markets worldwide on
jitters about the outlook for global growth and uncertainty over
the timing of an expected first U.S. interest rate hike.
Investors were braced for the monthly ZEW survey of German
economic sentiment following a recent deterioration in data from
Europe's biggest economy. The ZEW, due at 0900 GMT, is seen
falling to 1.00 from 6.9 a month ago.
"We recommend selling in the short term," Aurel BGC analyst
Gerard Sagnier said. "European indexes have pierced below
long-term support levels, and downward trends are shaping up.
It's too early to buy the dips."
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Catherine Evans)