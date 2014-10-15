Europe shares hovers above recent low; oils hit as crude drops

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
* Positive results from Danone, LVMH help limit losses
* Pharmas hurt as AbbVie bid for Shire in doubt
* Recent pull-back is 'buying opportunity' -Amundi's Boscher
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 15 European stocks fell on Wednesday,
with a benchmark index hovering above an eight-month low hit in
the previous session, as brewing concerns over the strength of
the global economy continued to spook investors.
However, reassuring results from two bellwethers, food giant
Danone and luxury group LVMH, helped soothe
worries over the outlook for corporate results in Europe as the
earnings season kicks off.
Shares in Danone rose 3.4 percent after it posted a
better-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales, helped by
improving baby food sales in Asia where the French food group is
seeking to recover from a health scare last year.
Shares in LVMH rose 1 percent after the world's biggest
luxury group reported improved sales growth for the third
quarter, as stronger trading in Europe and the United States
helped make up for weakness in Asia.
"We find this was not a good set of numbers but not the
disaster feared," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note. The bank
has a "overweight" rating on the stock.
LVMH's encouraging results come after Mulberry
issued on Tuesday its third profit warning this year and
Burberry said trading in major markets such as China
had worsened in recent weeks.
Shares in oil majors featured among the top losers, with
Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Repsol
down 1.2-1.8 percent, as Brent crude extended its recent
slide and dropped below $84 a barrel, dragged by faltering
global growth which curbs demand for fuel at a time of heavy
oversupply.
Pharma stocks also featured among the top losers after U.S.
group AbbVie Inc said it was having second thoughts
about bidding for British peer Shire due to changing
U.S. tax regulations, sending shares in Shire tumbling 26
percent.
At 1030 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,283.60 points.
Despite the day's losses, the index remained above an
eight-month low hit on Tuesday, fuelling hopes among a number of
fund managers that the recent 10 percent pull-back was coming to
an end.
"A new recession in Europe has now been priced in, and the
correction in stocks is getting close to an end. We now see good
entry points, not exit points," said Romain Boscher, global head
of equities management at Amundi, which has 821 billion euros
($1.04 trillion) under management.
"Even with no economic growth in Europe, there are plenty of
positive factors supporting equities: very low refinancing costs
for companies, a sliding euro which will boost margins, and very
attractive dividend yields compared with what investors get in
the fixed income space."
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Toby Chopra)