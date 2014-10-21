European shares inch up; Total falls after CEO dies

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, trims previous day's losses
* Total shares fall after CEO killed in accident
* Market rebound seen fragile
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 21 European shares inched up in
choppy trade on Tuesday morning, trimming the previous session's
losses as better-than-expected quarterly sales from Apple
helped soothe worries over corporate results.
Gains were limited, however, after data showing China's
economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest since
the 2008/09 global financial crisis as a slumping property
market dragged on manufacturing and investment, fuelling worries
over flagging global growth.
"The main trend is still negative. Volatility is falling
back but remains at a high level. We're in a technical bounce
and the market is vulnerable," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of
Paris-based firm Perceval Finance.
"In this context, selling all the rebounds is a good
strategy to benefit from the swings."
At 0753 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,278.57 points, after
losing 0.6 percent on Monday.
Shares in oil giant Total fell as much as 2.3
percent after its chief executive Christophe de Margerie was
killed when a business jet collided with a snow plough during
takeoff at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport.
De Margerie's death leaves a void at the top of the French
group, at a difficult time for the industry as oil prices
tumble.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.7 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.8 percent.
After the close on Wall Street on Monday, Apple posted a
better-than-expected 16 percent jump in iPhone sales and the
strongest growth in Mac computer shipments in years, helping the
company surpass Wall Street's targets. Apple also forecast a
strong holiday quarter.
Shares in Actelion gained 5.9 percent after it
raised its full-year profit guidance for the second quarter in a
row, buoyed by a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung drug.
Shares in BMW fell 0.5 pct, with traders pointing
to the placement of shares in the automaker by UBS on behalf of
an asset manager.
Portugal Telecom sank again, down 9 percent as
investors continued to dump the shares following the bankruptcy
of Espirito Santo holding company Rioforte which has raised the
risk Portugal Telecom will not recover 900 million euros ($1.2
billion) in debt from the company.
The stock has been tumbling in recent weeks on mounting
uncertainty over the company after the resignation of chief
executive Zeinal Bava from PT's Brazilian partner Oi
and reports that Oi could sell its Portuguese assets.
