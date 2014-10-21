European shares rally on report ECB mulling corporate bonds buys

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct
* Rallies as Reuters reports ECB considering corporate bond
buys
* Total shares fall after CEO killed in accident
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 21 Banks and shares in peripheral
countries led a European rally on Tuesday after sources told
Reuters the European Central Bank is considering buying
corporate bonds to revive the region's economy.
The purchases, which the sources said could be approved in
December and start early next year, are seen helping banks,
especially in struggling southern European countries, free up
more of their balance sheet and lend more.
The Euro STOXX banking index was up 3 percent at
1028 GMT, with the biggest gains seen in Greek,
Italian and French banks.
The ECB began buying covered bonds on Monday, part of a
private-sector asset-purchase programme that will also see it
buy bundled loans known as asset-backed securities (ABS) later
this year. However, there is concern at the ECB that these
measures may have an insufficient impact to help support the
economy.
After a year-long review of Europe's 130 biggest banks, the
ECB is set to announce on Oct. 26 which have valued their assets
properly and which have not, as well as whether banks need more
capital to withstand another economic crash.
"(Corporate bond purchases) would help alleviating some of
the pressures which weigh on the banks' balance sheet and that
needs to be seen in the context of the upcoming asset quality
review," AXA Investment Managers' chief strategist Franz Wenzel
said.
"It would also help those corporates and those regions which
were having difficulties in issuing corporate bonds, and I'm
thinking of the south."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 1.3 percent at 1,289.43 points, extending its bounce from
a 13-month low hit on Thursday.
GROWTH WORRIES
Investors have been worrying about a deterioration in the
pace of economic growth in Europe and other regions, such as
China. These concerns were underscored by data on Tuesday
showing China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to
its weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis.
"The main trend is still negative. Volatility is falling
back but remains at a high level. We're in a technical bounce
and the market is vulnerable," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of
Paris-based firm Perceval Finance.
"In this context, selling all the rebounds is a good
strategy to benefit from the swings."
Shares in Actelion gained 6.5 percent after it
raised its full-year profit guidance for the second quarter in a
row, buoyed by a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung drug.
Portugal Telecom sank again, down 6.5 percent as
investors continued to dump the shares following the bankruptcy
of Espirito Santo holding company Rioforte which has raised the
risk Portugal Telecom will not recover 900 million euros ($1.2
billion) in debt from the company.
The stock has been tumbling in recent weeks on mounting
uncertainty over the company after the resignation of chief
executive Zeinal Bava from PT's Brazilian partner Oi
and reports that Oi could sell its Portuguese assets.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris)