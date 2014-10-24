Kering, BASF drag down European shares, Ebola eyed

* BASF retreats after cutting 2015 earnings forecast
* Luxury goods group Kering falls after lower Gucci sales
* Volvo surges after surprise rise in core earnings
* FTSEurofirst 300 slips 0.3 pct
* Some say concerns about New York Ebola case overdone
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 24 Shares in luxury goods group
Kering and chemicals company BASF fell on
Friday after business updates, while new worries about the Ebola
virus weighed on European stock markets.
Kering fell 4.6 percent, making it the
worst-performing stock on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index after sales fell at its Gucci brand.
Chemicals company BASF also declined by 3.3
percent after cutting its 2015 earnings forecast on weak demand
in its European home markets.
The declines in the two companies, coupled with new worries
over Ebola, contributed to push down the FTSEurofirst 300 by 0.3
percent to 1,313.21 points going into the close of trading.
The latest Ebola concerns arose after news that a New York
City doctor who treated Ebola patients in West Africa had become
the first person to test positive for the virus in the U.S.
financial hub.
Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, told Reuters
Insider Television that one of the problems about Ebola was that
investors still could not quantify the kind of impact it might
have on the world economy.
"People have no idea how to price it," said Rundle. (reut.rs/103vt9h)
Others felt the Ebola worries might be exaggerated.
"I think the fears are a bit overdone. In previous cases,
such as avian flu, the virus ended up being contained quite
quickly," said Caroline Vincent, European equities fund manager
at Cavendish Asset Management.
VOLVO AND MONTE PASCHI SURGE
The euro zone's banking index edged up by 0.7
percent as investors bet that a weekend update on the sector's
financial health from the European Central Bank would not reveal
too many problems at the region's top banks.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares surged 9.5
percent as traders said the bailed-out Italian lender could pass
the health checks relatively unscathed.
Global truck maker Volvo also outpaced the
broader stock market downturn, gaining 6.9 percent after a
surprise rise in core earnings.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has rebounded slightly this week
to put it on course for its best week since December 2013.
Nevertheless, many investors have continued slashing
exposure to European equities, which have been knocked back over
the last month by weak European economic data.
U.S.-based funds invested in European shares saw outflows
for a third straight week, according to Lipper data.
A Lipper survey of 109 U.S.-domiciled funds investing in
European shares, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), showed
redemptions of $958 million in the seven days to Oct. 22, adding
to the record weekly outflows of $1.33 billion from last week.
Today's European research round-up
(additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Francesco Canepa and
Stephen Jewkes, editing by John Stonestreet and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)