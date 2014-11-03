European stock rally pauses; Ryanair jumps

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct
* Airline stocks rise as Ryanair lifts outlook
* Half way into Europe's earning season, profits up 8.9 pct
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 3 European stocks were steady in
morning trade on Monday, taking a breather after last week's
sharp gains, while Ryanair soared after raising its
profit outlook.
Shares in the low-cost airline climbed 8.8 percent after it
lifted its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on a surge
in winter bookings and said it would slash fares by up to 10
percent in the new year to steal more market share from
struggling higher-cost rivals.
The upbeat outlook boosted the shares of rivals, with
easyJet up 2.7 percent, Air France-KLM up 2.8
percent, and IAG up 1.3 percent.
Shares in Publicis fell as much as 5.6 percent
after the world's third-largest advertising agency unveiled an
all-cash friendly takeover offer for U.S. digital ad specialist
Sapient for $3.7 billion.
"The price looks expensive, with a premium of 44 percent.
Publicis's 5-10 percent cash-back policy to investors will
potentially be put on hold," a Paris-based trader said.
At 0855 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,353.85 points. The
benchmark index gained 1.8 percent on Friday, after the Bank of
Japan surprised global financial markets by ramping up its
stimulus spending.
"While stocks surged on Friday, implied volatility barely
moved down, which means that there are still a lot of question
marks. Investors are not completely reassured, and visibility is
very poor," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Paris-based firm
Perceval Finance.
"This is a market for hedge funds: speculation, arbitrage,
algo-trading, while the flows from real buy-and-hold investors
remain thin."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was flat,
Germany's DAX index down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC
40 down 0.2 percent.
Milan's MIB index underperformed, down 0.6 percent.
National statistics office ISTAT forecast on Monday Italy's
economy will contract by 0.3 percent this year, in line with the
government's most recent forecast, and grow by a weak 0.5
percent in 2015.
Also on the macro front, disappointing surveys out of
China's manufacturing and services sectors weighed on investor
sentiment. Data showed China's economy lost further momentum
heading into the fourth quarter as a cooling property market
weighed on activity and export demand softened.
"The optimism created by the Bank of Japan by increasing
their purchase of quantitative assets has been hit by the
Chinese manufacturing data released today, which fell well short
of expectations," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava
Trade, said.
"This was a reminder to investors that the problems of
growth are still very sturdy for the second biggest economy of
the world."
Shares in Swiss building materials group Holcim
fell 1.5 percent after posting a drop in quarterly sales and
profits on Monday, citing a challenging environment in Europe as
recovery prospects dimmed and growth in Germany and France
slowed.
HSBC Holdings fell 0.6 percent. Europe's biggest
bank set aside $378 million to pay a potential fine from the UK
regulator for alleged manipulation of currency markets, as it
reported a 12 percent fall in underlying earnings after costs
rose.
Half way into the earnings season, 67 percent of companies
managed to meet or beat profit forecasts, and 58 percent met or
beat revenue forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data. In absolute terms, profits are up 8.9 percent, while
revenues are down 0.5 percent, highlighting the fact that
Europe's earnings rebound has mostly been coming from
cost-cutting and lower financing costs.
