Disappointing data drags down European shares from highs

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 3 European shares slipped from a
four-week high on Monday, with disappointing data from Europe
and the United States hurting sentiment and gas transport group
Snam leading the utilities sector down following a
regulatory setback.
The European utilities index fell 2.3 percent, the
top sectoral decliner, hit by an 11.3 percent drop in Snam after
a regulator ruling that cut the remuneration rate for the gas
storage business in 2015. Enel and Terna fell
4.2 percent and 6.7 percent respectively.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.86 percent lower at 1,340.38 points after rising to as
much as 1,355.16, the highest since early October. The index
climbed 1.8 percent on Friday after the Bank of Japan surprised
global markets by ramping up its stimulus spending.
European shares extended losses in late trading despite the
ISM's data showing U.S. manufacturing expanded far more briskly
than estimated, with investors instead focusing on Markit
figures showing the manufacturing sector slowed in October and
the Commerce Department's construction spending numbers that
fell for a second straight month in September.
U.S. economic numbers added to investors' jitters after a
business survey showed manufacturing activity in the euro zone
grew slightly more slowly than thought last month.
"PMI data in the euro zone were once again on the weak side,
making investors cautious," Philippe Gijsels, head of research
at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.
"However, the weaker and more disappointing the figures are,
the bigger the probability becomes that the European Central
Bank gets more aggressive."
Figures also showed that Germany, the region's growth
engine, recorded only tepid expansion and France and Italy
contracted.
Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth
Management, said the euro zone data confirmed the ongoing
stagnation worry for Europe and highlighted the necessity for
the ECB actively to help the region's economy.
"Equity valuations in Europe are cheap relative to developed
markets in general. However, there is no real catalyst for
driving European equities. So we would see European equities as
range-bound and not offering a great opportunity at the moment."
Italy's MIB index underperformed, down 2.1 percent,
on weaker utilities and as national statistics office ISTAT
forecast the country's economy will contract by 0.3 percent this
year, in line with the government's most recent forecast, and
grow by a weak 0.5 percent in 2015.
Disappointing surveys on China's manufacturing and services
sectors also weighed on sentiment. Analysts advised caution
about the market's near-term outlook.
"While stocks surged on Friday, implied volatility barely
moved down, which means that there are still a lot of question
marks. Investors are not completely reassured, and visibility is
very poor," said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Paris-based firm
Perceval Finance.
"This is a market for hedge funds: speculation, arbitrage,
algo-trading, while the flows from real buy-and-hold investors
remain thin."
Some sectors, however, managed to stay positive. Airline
stocks were boosted by an 7.7 percent jump in Ryanair
after it lifted its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent on
a surge in winter bookings, and said it would slash fares by up
to 10 percent in the new year
The upbeat outlook helped its rivals, with easyJet
up 2.7 percent and Air France-KLM gaining 3.5 percent.
Among other sharp movers, Puma jumped 8.2 percent,
with traders citing talk of a bid for French group Kering's
86 percent stake in the German sportswear company.
Kering and Puma both declined to comment.
Half way into the earnings season, 67 percent of companies
met or beat profit forecasts and 58 percent met or beat revenue
predictions, StarMine data showed. In absolute terms, profits
are up 8.9 percent, while revenues are down 0.5 percent,
highlighting the fact that Europe's earnings rebound has mostly
been coming from cost-cutting and lower financing costs.
