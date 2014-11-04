版本:
Stocks fall, euro rises after Reuters ECB report

LONDON Nov 4 European shares fell while the euro currency and bond yields rose on Tuesday, with traders citing a Reuters report that central bankers in the euro area planned to challenge European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on his management style.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.1 percent at 1613 GMT and the euro hit a new session high of 1.2561 U.S. dollars after the report was published.

The report, citing ECB sources, said that the bankers were particularly angered that Draghi effectively set a target for increasing the ECB's balance sheet immediately after the policy-making governing council explicitly agreed not to make any figure public, the sources said. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris, Alasdair Pal, Anirban Nag, John Geddie and Atul Prakash in London; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
