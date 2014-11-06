Legrand loses ground as European shares slip ahead of ECB

* FTSEurofirst 300 edges lower ahead of ECB meeting
* Legrand falls after cautious outlook
* HeidelbergCement up after better-than-expected profits
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 6 European shares fell on Thursday,
with switch maker Legrand underperforming, as
investors' caution that a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting
might not yield new monetary easing measures weighed on markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 1.7 percent on Wednesday, slipped back to fall 0.3 percent
to 1,344.26 points.
Germany's DAX, which had hit a record high of
10,050.98 points in June, fell 0.1 percent to 9,302.81 points
while France's CAC retreated 0.3 percent.
French group Legrand slid 5 percent after Legrand said its
full-year organic sales growth and margin targets had become
tough to reach amid a weakening macroeconomic environment.
Swiss staffing company Adecco also fell 3.4
percent after it said that the pace of revenue growth had slowed
down, although German cement maker HeidelbergCement
rose 5.1 percent after it posted a better-than-expected rise in
core profits.
The ECB is set to stick to the policy path laid out over the
summer when it meets on Thursday, waiting for its stimulus to
unfold before considering further steps, and keeping interest
rates at record lows.
More drastic measures in the form of outright purchases of
sovereign bonds - as deployed by other major central banks to
boost their economies - still remain distant in the euro zone,
mainly due to political hurdles, especially in Germany.
The November policy meeting also takes place against a
backdrop of meager growth prospects for the euro zone and
mounting discomfort among Governing Council members over ECB
President Mario Draghi's leadership style.
Jean Maigrot, portfolio manager at NewSmith Asset
Management, did not expect any significant new developments from
the ECB on Thursday.
"I would be surprised if they do anything meaningful, other
than make more soothing noises at best. Under this scenario, if
there's a post-ECB rally, it will be short-lived," said Maigrot.
Maigrot said he had "short" positions betting on future
share price falls on a number of European stocks, including
Spanish banks BBVA and Santander, and German
carmaker BMW.
MORE WEAK GERMAN DATA
Weak economic data over the last few months have knocked
back European stock markets from peak levels reached earlier in
the year.
Further signs of frailty in the euro zone's economic bloc
emerged on Thursday as data showed that German industrial orders
rose by just 0.8 percent in September.
Maigrot said he thought there was still a risk of "above 50
percent" that the euro zone would break up at some point in the
future, and that the world's top central banks needed to
co-ordinate and print more money in order to get the global
economy out of a deflationary spiral.
Nevertheless, traders said European equity markets would be
propped up by the fact that equities still offer better returns
than government bonds and cash, where returns have been hit by
record low interest rates set by world central banks.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains up by around 2 percent
since the start of 2014.
"My head says I should be bearish, but the weight of money
is still coming into the market. There is still appetite for
equities," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
