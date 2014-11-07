European shares weighed down by banks, mixed U.S. data

* Post-ECB rally fizzles, traders cite loan-demand concerns
* Mixed U.S. jobs data fails to give jolt to market
* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, remains in recent range
* ArcelorMittal gains after results beat forecasts
By Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 7 European shares lost ground on
Friday as pessimism over economic growth and loan demand in
Europe hit bank stocks, while mixed U.S. jobs data did little to
buoy investor sentiment.
Equities had staged a short-lived rally on Thursday after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi reiterated plans to
revive the struggling euro zone economy by pumping more money
into the economy.
But traders cited lingering doubts over the timing and size
of possible future ECB measures, as well as signals from euro
zone banks that suggested the outlook for loan growth remained
bleak.
"Given the fact that we've had some weak results in terms of
loan growth at French banks, with loan growth even negative at
Credit Agricole, there are fears of a real slowdown
happening at these banks," said BESI analyst Shailesh
Raikundlia.
The STOXX Europe banks index was down 1.8 percent at
1518 GMT, with several Greek banks down 9 to 10 percent and
France's Credit Agricole down 4 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.6 percent at 1517 GMT
and looked set to post a weekly loss.
A monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed job creation
solidly above 200,000 in October but shy of the 230-240,000
forecast by analysts, leaving investor sentiment little changed.
"The message seems to be that even if there was a slowdown
in the U.S. it was surely temporary," said Antonin Jullier,
global head of equity trading strategy at Citi. "It's almost a
non-event for equity markets, at this rate it would only be
extremes that could really jolt the market."
A positive set of corporate earnings updates did help some
blue-chip stocks like ArcelorMittal and Allianz
outperform, while the UK FTSE 100 index was up
0.3 percent thanks to a rebound in beaten-down mining stocks
like Fresnillo.
But while cost-cutting has helped earnings growth in Europe,
that has failed to completely offset the weaker economic
signals.
"There's still no trend at the moment. This market is driven
by short-term speculative positions mostly played by hedge
funds," said Jean-Louis Cussac, the head of Paris-based firm
Perceval Finance.
"With the year coming to an end, a lot of fund managers are
more concerned about protecting the gains made so far this year
than to make fresh bets."
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, gained 0.6
percent after reporting higher-than-expected profit in the third
quarter. The company said improvements in its steel business
were more than offsetting weak mining operations.
German insurer Allianz rose 4 percent after it
raised the amount of profit it will pay shareholders as a
dividend and promised to keep the cash flowing after reporting a
forecast-beating jump in net profit in the third quarter.
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems was
among the top gainers, up 10 percent, after raising its
full-year guidance and posting a third-quarter result that beat
forecasts.
About 70 percent of European companies have reported so far
this earnings season. So far, 59 percent have met or beat profit
forecasts and 61 percent have met or beat revenue forecasts,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
In absolute terms, profits are up 13.6 percent versus the
same quarter a year ago but revenues are up just 1.3 percent,
highlighting the fact that Europe's earnings rebound has mostly
come from cost-cutting and lower financing costs.
