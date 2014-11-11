Vodafone lifts European shares after guidance hike

LONDON Nov 11 European shares inched higher early on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat updates from telecoms operator Vodafone and German companies Henkel and Hochtief.

Vodafone rose 4.2 percent as the world's second-biggest mobile operator nudged its forecasts for core earnings higher after reporting a sharp improvement in its main quarterly revenue measurement, helped by improved demand in its big European markets.

Shares in German consumer goods group Henkel rose 3.1 percent after it posted better than expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly, thanks to emerging-market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.

Mid-cap construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS, rose 2.1 percent after it reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,356.50 points, building on a 0.7 percent rise the previous day. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)