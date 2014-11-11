Vodafone, Henkel help European shares rise after upbeat updates

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct
* Vodafone up 4.7 pct as it raises guidance
* Henkel, Hochtief boosted by strong results
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 11 European shares inched higher on
Tuesday, boosted by upbeat updates from telecoms operator
Vodafone and German companies Henkel and
Hochtief.
Vodafone rose 4.7 percent as the world's second-biggest
mobile operator nudged its forecasts for core earnings higher
after reporting a sharp improvement in its main quarterly
revenue measurement, helped by improved demand in its big
European markets.
Shares in German consumer goods group Henkel
rose 3.8 percent after it posted better than expected
third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year forecast
slightly, thanks to emerging-market demand for its washing
powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.
Henkel said that despite the political tension, its Russian
business made an "above-average contribution" to the 3.1 percent
sales growth achieved in eastern Europe in the third quarter.
Russia is Henkel's fourth-largest market with annual sales of
about 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion).
Around 58 percent of German companies which have reported
results so far have met or beaten expectations, broadly in line
with the European average, StarMine data showed.
"So far German results have been slightly better than
expected," said Gregor Kuhn, an analyst at IG, who thought the
strong corporate numbers would support the Dax for the remainder
of the year.
"Expectations had been downgraded before the reporting
season and Russia was one of the reasons. The other one was
economic weakness in the euro zone, but I think that is priced
in by now."
Mid-cap construction group Hochtief, controlled by
Spain's ACS, rose 2.5 percent after it reported a 12
percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating
market expectations.
At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European
shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,361.59 points, building
on a 0.7 percent rise the previous day.
Strategists at UBS see scope for a 13 percent rise in
European shares by the end of next year as a modest recovery in
the European economy and weakness in the euro versus the
dollar drive earnings growth.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Crispian Balmer)