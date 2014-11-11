Telecoms lift European shares rise after upbeat Vodafone update

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 11 Europe's benchmark index of top
shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strength in telecoms and
German companies after corporate reports beat expectations.
The STOXX Europe Telecommunications sector rose 2.4
percent, the top sectoral gainer, boosted by an expectation
beating report from Vodafone.
Vodafone jumped 5.6 percent after the world's second-biggest
mobile operator nudged its forecasts for core earnings higher.
It reported a sharp improvement in its main quarterly revenue
measurement, helped by improved demand in its big European
markets.
The rally in the stock lifted other telecoms, with Orange
, KPN and Deutsche Telecom all
1.9-4 percent higher.
Vodafone is a bit of a special case, as the disposal of
Verizon gives it cash in the bank. However, the update shows
that the environment for telcos is a favourable one as improving
technology supports revenues," Zeg Choudhry, managing director
at LONTRAD, said.
Telecom Italia rose 3.7 percent, receiving an
additional boost after a report that it could sell the mobile
phone towers of Brazilian unit TIM Partecipacoes for
nearly 900 million euros.
At 1124 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European
shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,359.48 points, building
on a 0.7 percent rise the previous day.
Shares in German consumer goods group Henkel
rose 4.7 percent after it posted better than expected quarterly
earnings and raised its full-year forecast.
LONTRAD's Choudhry said that Henkel, still down 1.2 percent
so far this year, had plenty of room for more gains, with much
bad news already priced into the stock.
Henkel said that despite the political tension, its Russian
business made an "above-average contribution" to the 3.1 percent
sales growth achieved in eastern Europe in the third quarter.
Russia is Henkel's fourth-largest market with annual sales
of about 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion).
Around 58 percent of German companies that have reported
results so far have met or beaten expectations, broadly in line
with the European average, StarMine data showed.
"So far German results have been slightly better than
expected. Expectations had been downgraded before the reporting
season and Russia was one of the reasons," said Gregor Kuhn, an
analyst at IG.
