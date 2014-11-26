Germany's Dax eyes 10th daily gain as ECB bets lift Europe shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Dax up 0.6 pct, eyes 10th straight daily rise
* Zalando up 10 pct as it guides for full-year profit
* Thomas Cook down 20 percent as CEO leaves
* Seadrill down 16 pct after suspending dividend
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 26 European shares rose on
Wednesday, with Germany's blue chip index climbing for the 10th
straight session as investors continued to bet on more monetary
stimulus in the euro zone.
Gains were capped by falls in energy shares, however, with
Norwegian offshore driller Seadrill slumping after the
company suspended its dividend.
At 0852, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.3 percent a 1,392.80 points, ahead for the fourth
straight day. Germany's Dax was up 0.6 percent, on
track for its longest winning streak since may 2013.
Euro zone bourses have been rising since European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door to more aggressive
asset purchases and China cut interest rates, boosting the
allure of assets that depend on growth and offer higher yields
than government bonds, such as stocks.
The Dax has risen 8 percent since Nov 17 as reassuring
German GDP and sentiment surveys confounded investor bets on the
state of Europe's largest economy, which had been hit by cross
sanctions imposed by the European Union and Russia.
The Dax has underperformed the U.S. S&P 500 index by
20 percent since the start of the year.
"Sentiment is bullish," Markus Huber, a senior trader at
Peregrine & Black, said.
"We're long the DAX because America has outperformed hugely
and even though growth there is strong, that is already in the
price whereas in Germany there's more to come."
Deutsche Bank rose 1.6 percent after Fitch
affirmed its rating of "A+", albeit with a negative outlook.
German fashion retailer Zalando's shares jumped
10.4 percent to levels not seen since its debut last month after
it said it was on track for its first full-year profit.
Heavyweight energy companies lagged, however, after Brent
crude hit a low of $78 ahead of OPEC talks.
Seadrill fell 16 percent after it suspended dividend
payments to reduce its debt.
British holiday company Thomas Cook slumped 20
percent after it said chief executive Harriet Green was stepping
down two years after leading a turnaround of the group.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)