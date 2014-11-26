Italian, Spanish indexes lag after Italian data, ECB comments

LONDON Nov 26 Shares in Italy and Spain gave
away their early gains on Wednesday as data showed Italian
consumer morale fell and the European Central Bank vice
president said any decision on new stimulus would be made next
year.
After a higher start, Italy's FTSE MIB was up just 0.1
percent and Spain's Ibex was down 0.3 percent.
Italian consumer morale unexpectedly fell in November to
its lowest level in nine months, a sign that the recession may
linger into the fourth quarter, data showed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on
Wednesday the bank would be able to gauge in the first quarter
of next year whether it needs to start buying sovereign bonds to
stimulate the euro zone economy.
Euro zone banks, which own significant amounts of
the region's debt, were also up just 0.1 percent after a
positive start.
"Obviously this is negative for the banks and, given that
they are such a big weight (in European indexes) for the bourse
as a whole," said Gonzalo Recarte of Saxobank España.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)