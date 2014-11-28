Tumbling energy shares halt European stocks' five-day rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct
* STOXX Europe energy sector index falls 3.5 pct
* Drop in oil prices seen weighing on euro zone inflation
* Shares in airlines surge; Air France up 5.8 pct
By Francesco Canepa and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Nov 28 European shares snapped a
five-day winning streak on Friday, weighed down by steep falls
in energy shares as oil prices hit four-year lows on fears about
oversupply.
Oil companies such as Statoil and Galp Energia
and explorer Premier Oil fell by between 5.7
percent and 15 percent after Brent slipped below $72 following
OPEC's decision on Thursday not to cut output, a move investors
said would leave oil markets heavily oversupplied.
A number of oil services firms including Norway's Seadrill
, down 5.7 percent on Friday, have been forced to scrap
their dividends as the sector struggles with the drop in crude
prices, which is prompting oil majors to accelerate cost-cutting
efforts.
The European oil and gas sector was down 3.5
percent. It has now lost $240 billion in market value since late
June, more than the entire market value of Shell,
Europe's biggest oil major, Thomson Reuters data shows.
"At $72 a barrel, we're well below the pain threshold for
many companies in the sector, as well as many exporting
countries such as Iran, Libya or Russia," said IG France's chief
market analyst, Alexandre Baradez. "However, it's pretty good
news for the energy-hungry sectors such as airlines."
Jet fuel, derived from crude, accounts for around a third of
airlines' operating costs.
Shares in Air France surged 5.8 percent while
Lufthansa rose 3.8 percent.
At 1446 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,388.43 points,
bouncing off its intra-day low of 1,384.58 points after a higher
open for Wall Street's Dow Jones index.
The benchmark index had risen nearly 15 percent from a low
in mid-October, lifted by the prospect of further measures from
the European Central Bank to ward off the risk of deflation.
The drop in energy prices has also contributed to a slowdown
in euro zone inflation, which rose just 0.3 percent year-on-year
in November according to data published on Friday, suggesting
deflation remains a real threat to the currency bloc.
The ECB is due to publish its new inflation forecasts on
Thursday and, even if the recent slump in oil prices will not
have been factored in, many economists expect downgrades.
"We expect (ECB President) Draghi to signal that a new dose
of monetary easing is in the pipeline, and likely to be
delivered early next year," UniCredit said in a note.
(Editing by Alison Williams)