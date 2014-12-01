European stocks knocked lower by commodity slump

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, led by oil, mining stocks
* Vodafone dips over potential bid for Liberty Global
* Morgan Stanley positive on European equities for 2015
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 1 European shares fell on Monday, led
lower by oil and mining stocks, as weak Chinese and euro zone
economic data fuelled a rout in the commodities market.
Shares in Vodafone were the biggest losers among the
region's blue-chips, down 3.1 percent on talk it could bid for
cable operator Liberty Global.
At 1515 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,384.31 points.
Last week's sell-off in oil majors and oil services firms
resumed as Brent crude oil tumbled to a five-year low
below $68 a barrel, before bouncing back.
Royal Dutch Shell shed 0.4 percent, Fugro
fell 2.2 percent and ENI lost 1.6 percent.
For Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank,
in Copenhagen, the slump in oil prices will have significant
negative consequences on the U.S. shale gas industry.
"Shale gas and shale oil have added around 0.5 percent to
GDP per year in my model, and I think it will now subtract 0.5
to 1.0 percent as projects become unprofitable and credit in the
sector tanks," he said.
The STOXX Europe 600 energy sector index has fallen
into bear market territory, down 23 percent since late June.
That amounts to wiping out market capitalisation of roughly $250
billion - more than the entire market value of Shell, according
to Reuters data.
However, the drop in oil prices should have a positive
impact on consumer spending and consumer-related stocks.
"The fall of $0.8 per gallon of gasoline since June 2014 is
boosting U.S. consumer purchasing power by $100 billion,"
Societe Generale strategists wrote in a note.
Mining shares also dropped on Monday, falling along with
copper prices which tumbled to a 4 1/2-year low. BHP Billiton
fell 2.6 percent and Rio Tinto dropped 1.7
percent.
Data showed that manufacturing slowed more than expected in
China in November and stalled in the euro zone, where new orders
fell at the fastest pace in 19 months.
Despite the recent weak euro zone data, Morgan Stanley
strategists see European stocks rallying in 2015 on the back of
a rebound in earnings, boosted by lower input costs as well as
interest costs.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by
Alison Williams)