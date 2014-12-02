Rebound in energy stocks helps to lift European equities

LONDON Dec 2 European stock markets rose on
Tuesday, helped by a rebound in energy stocks following a brief
bounce in the price of crude oil late on Monday when the oil
market rallied for the first time in six sessions.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
enjoyed a six-day winning run over the last week but then lost
ground on Monday, was up by 0.4 percent at 1,390.83 points in
early session trading.
Oil majors such as BP, Total and Royal
Dutch Shell all rose by 1.8-2 percent, adding the most
points to the FTSEurofirst 300 index.
However, German solar company SMA Solar missed out
on the market rally to slump by 17.4 percent after it cut its
outlook for 2014.
The energy sector was buoyed by the brief rally in the crude
oil price on Monday, although Brent crude oil gave up some of
those gains to slip back towards $72 a barrel.
"The weight of money does seem to want to come back into the
stock markets, and we're more likely to drift up going into the
end of the year than drift down," said Terry Torrison, managing
director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)