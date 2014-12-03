Europe shares rise; Metro, Adidas sag on Russia exposure fears

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct
* Telenor, TeliaSonera rally after unit merger deal
* Metro, Adidas sink on worries over exposure to rouble
PARIS, Dec 3 European stocks rose in early
trading on Wednesday, with Nordic telecom operators Telenor
and TeliaSonera rallying after agreeing to
merge their Danish operations.
Shares in both firms gained 1.7 percent after unveiling
their join-venture deal. The companies hope to save 800 million
Danish crowns ($133 million) annually in efficiency gains.
Shares in Germany's sportswear firm Adidas AG and
food retailer Metro featured among the top losers,
hurt by worries over the two companies' exposure to Russia's
troubled economy.
Metro was down 5.8 percent after JPMorgan downgraded the
stock to 'underweight' from 'neutral', citing Russia.
"We are increasingly concerned about sales in local currency
and margins in Russia, in addition to the very significant
currency headwind," the analysts wrote in a note.
Adidas was down 2.7 percent after Barclays analysts
downgraded the stock to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', citing
worries over its high exposure to the rouble.
At 0916 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,396.37 points. The index
has strongly rebounded from a low hit in mid-October, but the
rally has lost steam in the past week.
"Indexes remain in a trading range started in late November.
The bias remains bullish, but there isn't a strong catalyst to
help fuel the rally at the moment. This could change with the
ECB tomorrow and Friday's U.S. payroll figures," Saxo Bank
trader Andrea Tueni said.
"Draghi would please investors with some sort of timetable
for quantitative easing, but even if he just repeats the ECB's
strong commitment to act, it could be enough to spark a Santa
Claus rally."
According to euro money market traders polled by Reuters,
the European Central Bank probably won't announce more stimulus
measures at Thursday's monetary policy meeting.
However, momentum is building for the ECB to launch a
programme of sovereign-bond buying to revive the euro zone
economy, with most signs pointing to March for a decision.
Data showed on Wednesday Markit's final November Composite
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), based on surveys of thousands
of companies across the region and seen as a good indicator of
growth, had fallen to 51.1 from October's 52.1, missing an
earlier flash reading of 51.4.
