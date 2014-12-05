European shares rebound ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON Dec 5 European shares rebounded on
Friday, recouping some of the sharp losses suffered in the
previous session, as investors positioned for strong U.S. jobs
data which would underpin expectations about growth in the
world's largest economy.
Estimate-beating German industrial orders also supported
sentiment, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is
starting to pick up after a weak third quarter.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.8
percent at 1,391.50 points after falling 1.4 percent in the
previous session, when the European Central Bank said any
decision on further stimulus would be made next year.
U.S. employment growth likely accelerated a bit in November.
Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 230,000 jobs last month
after rising by 214,000 in October, according to a Reuters
survey of economists.
Analysts warned that a number too far above consensus would
trigger speculation about an early rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
"Anything above 200k without being too close to
300k...should be supportive of stock markets," Jasper Lawler, a
market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
