European shares fall after Italy downgrade, soft Asia data

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, trims Friday's gains
* Italy's credit downgrade weighs on sentiment
* Energy shares drop again as Brent slips below $69
By Alistair Smout and Sam Wilkin
LONDON, Dec 8 European shares fell on Monday,
trimming some of the previous session's sharp gains after
Italy's sovereign debt rating was cut late on Friday and
following soft economic data from China and Japan.
S&P downgraded Italy to BBB-, just one notch above junk,
from BBB, citing weak growth and poor competitiveness that
undermine the sustainability of its huge public debt.
"The Italian downgrade is a reminder that the European
sovereign debt crisis has not vanished overnight," said Henk
Potts, director of global research at Barclays.
"Sentiment is still a bit fragile in the short term,
investors need to be looking at a medium- to long-term time
horizon in Europe."
Expectations that the European Central Bank will start a
bond-buying programme next year helped to limit losses, with the
FTSE MIB just 0.2 percent lower.
"The rating is now one level above junk, but it makes it
even more of a certainty that the ECB will do something," said
Ioan Smith, director of KCG Europe.
At 1500 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,399.57 points, having
surged 1.8 percent on Friday after much better than expected
U.S. monthly jobs data.
Data from elsewhere was less encouraging. China's exports
rose 4.7 percent in November from a year earlier, while imports
dropped 6.7 percent, well below expectations and adding to
concerns that the world's second-largest economy could be facing
a sharper slowdown.
Japan's economy shrank more than initially reported in the
third quarter on declines in business investment.
Energy shares fell again as Brent dropped almost $2
a barrel after Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for crude and the
market received little support from China's trade data.
ENI was down 3 percent, Royal Dutch Shell
slipped by 2 percent and BP fell 1.9 percent.
The STOXX oil and gas index has tumbled about 23
percent since June, wiping roughly $240 billion off market
capitalisation, more than the entire market value of Shell,
Europe's biggest oil major, Thomson Reuters data shows.
